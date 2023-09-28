Taylor Swift is ALL COZY as she wraps her arms around Travis Kelce at post-game party

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have certainly taken the internet by storm. Both of them were first spotted leaving the Chief's game this week. And since then, the internet has been digging up their pasts and common traits. In a latest reveal, a TMZ video shows the singer cuddling up Kelce at a private party post the games. This is the first PDA moment that has come out on the internet. Here is everything you need to know about the new video.

Taylor and Travis' PDA at a private party

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce were seen getting cozy in public following Kelce's team's victory against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. This marks the first time the couple has publicly displayed affection for each other since they confirmed their budding romance over the weekend. Photographs obtained by TMZ capture the songstress wrapping her arm around the player as they celebrated at a private party at Prime Social in Kansas City, Missouri. Kelce, who appeared to be in high spirits after the game, sat at the bar while Swift engaged in conversation with someone next to them.

Rumors about their relationship had been swirling for a while, with Swift even attending Kelce's game, where she passionately cheered for him from a private suite, alongside his mother, Donna Kelce. The pop sensation was spotted celebrating when Travis scored a touchdown, demonstrating her team spirit by donning the Kansas City Chiefs' signature red and gold colors. After the game, the duo made quite an entrance as they left Arrowhead Stadium together to attend the post-game party. Although they didn't engage in public displays of affection at the time, Swift was later seen laughing while riding shotgun in Kelce's convertible outside the stadium.

Their romance began to gain traction after Kelce revealed that he missed the opportunity to give his phone number to the pop star during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City back in July. As of now, neither of the two have made any public comments about their rumored relationship. All updates from this developing story will be served right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for all updates from the world of Pop Culture.

