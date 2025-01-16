Taylor Swift Is ‘Encouraging’ Travis Kelce To Continue His NFL Career As He Plans To ‘Reevaluate’ His Goals

Travis Kelce was reportedly planning retirement from the National Football League, but his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is against it. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared on The Stephen A. Smith Show on January 15 and revealed the pop star’s advice for him.

When asked whether she supports his possible decision to quit the game because of its violent nature, Kelce said she has been encouraging him to do the opposite. “She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game,” he said.

This would not only allow Kelce to continue pursuing his passion but also let the Cruel Summer hitmaker cheer for him at stadiums, which she loves to do. “She loves coming to Arrowhead [Stadium] and coming to the games and cheering for me,” the New Heights podcast host said.

Kelce admitted that he has all the support in the world to help him chase his dreams. Earlier in his interview with Smith, the NFL star did not mention anything about his retirement but did discuss the playoffs starting on January 18.

“I love everything that I'm doing in this building,” he said about Arrowhead Stadium. He admitted that his individual success has exceeded his success on the field. However, he’s “excited” for the next couple of games and “to play up at Arrowhead, to finish this season off."

Kelce also admitted that he plans to “reevaluate” his career, as he “always” does. As someone who loves his job, he said he would continue playing as long as he can play good football and enjoy coming into the building with his team. “You’ll see me in a Chiefs uniform,” he added.

When Kelce faced a down year compared to his best seasons — with 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns — he was asked about his retirement plans. However, speaking to sportscaster Rich Eisen in September, he revealed that the thought had never crossed his mind.