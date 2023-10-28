Taylor Swift is now officially a billionaire, called 'generational talent' amidst Eras Tour concert film success and 1989 TV release

One of the most popular and most talked about names in the music industry is none other than Taylor Swift. The pop star has been achieving massive success lately with the re-recordings of her albums, her iconic Eras Tour as well as her recently released concert film. After months of speculation that Swift is set to become a billionaire soon, a report has now revealed that the singer has now officially attained that milestone.

The 33-year-old has been a popular name ever since her debut album and has broken several milestones during her musical journey. She is enjoying her biggest career high at the moment and has seen a massive spike in her already present popularity. Here's what we know about her newly achieved billionaire status and how her recent work has led to it.

Taylor Swift is now officially a billionaire, gets called 'generational talent'

As per Bloomberg, the Cruel Summer hitmaker's net worth has swooshed past the $1 billion mark. The report states that Swift is "one of the few entertainers to reach that status based on music and performing alone," referring to how artists tend to reach the mark by launching their beauty, skincare, or clothing lines. Other singers on the list like Rihanna and Jay-Z are prime examples. The former was propelled to billionaire status due to Fenty Beauty.

Jay-Z, on the other hand, made investments and business deals to make it. Meanwhile, Swift achieved the same only through her musical career. According to Bloomberg, Swift's net worth is $1.1 billion which is a result of her music catalog, merch sales, streaming deals, concert tickets, and more. The portal noted her economic power and mentioned how her 53 US concert performances added $4.3 billion to the country's gross domestic product.

Breakdown of Taylor Swift's billionaire status

"In addition to being a generational talent, Taylor Swift is a great economist," said Carolyn Sloane, an economist at the University of Chicago. As per the report, $400M of the total comes from the music she has released since 2019. Ticket sales and merchandise make up $370 million, while her Spotify & YouTube earnings account up to $120 million. Lastly, the breakdown features $110 million from her properties and $80 million from sales royalties.

Meanwhile, her movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour raked in $92.8 million in its opening week was the top and has become the first-ever concert film to pass $100 million at the box office. Up next, she has tour dates in South America, followed by performances in Asia, Australia, and Europe throughout the next year. Additionally, her latest re-recorded studio album, namely 1989 (Taylor's Version), also released on October 27, 2023.

