Taylor Swift is the 'most gracious, beautiful woman' I've met, says singer's rumored boyfriend Matty Healy

Taylor Swift is rumored to be dating Matty Healy, post her breakup with long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn. An old interview, dating back to 2016, has grabbed the attention of fans. And, in the video, one can see Matty Healy praising Taylor Swift. The 1975 frontman gushed about Swift as he called her “creatively gifted.” He also said she is the ‘most gracious’ woman he has ever met.

Matty Healy gushes about Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy first met in 2014, and it seems like the 1975 frontman was impressed by Swift from an early age. Matty Healy had shut down romance rumors between him and the singer nine years ago, in an interview with Elle. He spoke about how he was constantly being asked about Taylor after their first interaction.

Matty said, “Now if you want to talk about Taylor Swift, that is easy…. Since she came to my show in December of 2014, I would say that 90 perfect of journalists that have interviewed me have asked about either her as a person or what our ‘interaction’ was like.”

Healy gushed about the pop star as he praised her and said, “I have said on countless occasions that I found her to be one of the most gracious, hard working, creatively gifted, and beautiful women that I have had the pleasure to meet. I personally have a lot of respect and admiration for her. Why would I not?”

Did Matty Healy and Taylor date in 2014?

Taylor and Matty were linked in December 2014 when she attended his concert, wearing his band’s t-shirt. Back then, Healy, when asked about Taylor Swift, told a radio show host, “We exchanged numbers. Let's see what happens.” Rumors about a possible romance quickly started swirling around.

Later, Matty Healy came forward to clarify the same. In an interview with GQ, the ‘The 1975’ frontman said, “It's just interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift. The reason I mention that is because if I had [properly] gone out with Taylor Swift, I would've been, ‘F***ing hell, I am not being Taylor Swift's boyfriend.’ You know, ‘F**k. That.’ That's also a man thing, a de-masculinating, emasculating thing.” Matty was later forced to clarify what he meant after people claimed that he was being misogynistic. He later clarified that he was “immersed in a celebrity world” that to him was “confusing and scary.”

Rumors about the two have been floating around again after a source claimed that Taylor and Matty are “madly in love.” The Sun has reported that they are planning to go public with their relationship at Taylor’s concert in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday.

