Taylor Swift is jealous of best friend Selena Gomez for THIS reason as she makes a cameo on Selena + Chef

Taylor Swift made a sweet surprise cameo on Selena Gomez's cooking show Selena + Chef. The besties FaceTimed as Gomez showed Swift the delicious Korean barbeque Texas breakfast taco she made which left the latter envious.

It's been more than a decade since Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez became everyone's best friend goals. Through thick and thin and countless other things, these besties have been by each other's side cheering on their accomplishments. Any time either of the two releases a new record or shares other work projects, they turn into social media hype machines rooting for each other's sweet success. Hence, when Gomez launched her own cooking show Selena + Chef, a sweet surprise cameo by Swift was a must and that's what we got. Selenator and Swifties jointly rejoiced!

In the latest episode of Selena + Chef, Selena FaceTimed Taylor when she was getting a cooking lesson from Roy Choi. An excited Gomez showed off her latest food creation to Swift and when asked what it was, Choi revealed they were making Korean barbecue Texas breakfast taco. An ecstatic Taylor told Selena, "If you don't send me the recipe, we're going to have words. I wanna be served that." After Gomez introduced the 30-year-old singer as her best friend, Swift gushed, "I'm very jealous of your whole setup and the fact that you guys are cooking together is pretty great. I'm really envious."

"Oh, dude, I'm so proud of you. Do you know how long I've been waiting for you to become obsessed with cooking," Taylor quipped which had Selena and her grandparents, who were also present with her, laughing. Before hanging up, the besties sweetly said I love you to each other.

"She's like my big cooking person. It's a very big deal that I'm learning how to cook," Gomez disclosed to her grandparents.

You can watch Taylor Swift's surprise cameo on Selena + Chef HERE.

Tay and Sel will forever be each other's biggest cheerleaders!

