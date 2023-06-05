Taylor Swift joined by country singer Maren Morris for live debut of You All Over Me at her Eras Tour show

Taylor Swift has been making headlines whether it is for her rumored romance with the 1975 frontman Matty Healy or for her shows at the Eras Tour. Her concerts have been attended by several A-lister celebrities ranging from Selena Gomez to Emma Watson and Camila Cabello.

Taylor Swift’s surprise segment during her shows at the Eras Tour has made fans ecstatic. In the past, guests like Jack Antoff, Aaron Dessner, and Marcus Mumford have featured during the shows. Most recently, Swift was joined by Maren Morris at Chicago. Here is everything to know about the same.

Taylor Swift and Maren Morris at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift was joined by the country singer Maren Morris during her second Eras tour concert in Chicago on Saturday. During the surprise segment of her show on June 3, Taylor Swift played the track ‘You All Over Me’ live for the very first time and she was joined by the special guest Morris to perform her parts from the song.

Taylor Swift also talked about the origin of ‘You All Over Me’ along with Morris’ part in it during the concert. The Anti-Hero singer told the audience, “When I was doing ‘Fearless’ as a re-record, I thought it would be so cool to have one of my favorite artists sing on one of the songs that was from the vault. And we are so lucky Chicago, so incredibly lucky, because not only did that artist say yes, Maren Morris is actually here!”

Soon after Taylor’s announcement, Maren Morris appeared on the stage and was welcomed by the crowd with a huge applause.

After the show, Maren Morris later also expressed her gratitude to Taylor Swift and the crowd with a black and white photo along with a heartfelt caption.

