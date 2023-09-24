Taylor Swift joins Black Lively for dinner date in NYC after being spotted with Sophie Turner and Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift has stayed in the news for all the good reasons this year. Be it her immensely successful Eras tour, or be it all the charity that she did during her concerts. For now, the songstress is on a break from the shows. However, even because of this, she did not lose the spotlight. This week, the singer has already met a lot of people from the industry including Sophie Turner and Selena Gomez. This time, the Blank Space singer was seen having lunch with Blake Lively. As per People, the two were having lunch in NYC. Here is everything to know about it.

Blake and Taylor enjoy dinner together

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively recently had a delightful dinner outing in New York City, marking their second meet-up in a week. Last Monday, Taylor Swift was joined by Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, along with celebrities like Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, and Gigi Hadid, at Emilio's Ballato restaurant. This time, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively were spotted at Zero Bond, a private member's club in Manhattan. The two celebrities opted for a casual look, enjoying their girls' night out.

Taylor Swift looked stunning in a black cardigan paired with a gray pleated mini skirt and knee-high red boots. She accessorized with a beige shoulder bag and a stack of gold necklaces, completing her look with loose waves and a small braid framing her face. Blake Lively, on the other hand, wore a multicolored graphic tee under a patchwork-style denim jacket. She paired it with a tweed mini skirt and carried a quilted denim Chanel handbag.

This dinner rendezvous comes amidst rumors of Taylor Swift's potential romance with NFL star Travis Kelce. As per Page Six, reports suggest that the two have been quietly hanging out, with Travis Kelce reportedly attempting to give Swift his phone number during one of her Eras Tour concerts over the summer. However, the exact status of their relationship remains uncertain.

In addition to her evening with Blake Lively, Taylor Swift was also seen catching up with her longtime friend Selena Gomez earlier in the week in Rhode Island. Selena Gomez shared a selfie of the two on Instagram, captioning it with lyrics from rapper Saweetie's song 'Best Friend.' All updates from this story will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

