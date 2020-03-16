Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake and more celebs spread awareness about coronavirus: Make social sacrifices

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Celebrates like Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake and Kevin Hart are spreading awareness and sending encouraging words to their fans amid coronavirus crisis. Here’s what they have to say.

As coronavirus continues to haunt people across the world, celebrities are doing their part by spreading awareness about the Pandemic and sending words to their fans on social media. Taylor swift took to her Instagram stories and urged her younger fans to sacrifice their social lives and isolate themselves. “It's a really scary time but we need to make social sacrifices right now. I follow you online and I love you guys so much and I need to express my concern that things aren't being taken seriously enough right now. I'm seeing a lot of get togethers and hangs and parties still happening,"

“This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don't assume that because you don't feel sick that you aren't possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this,” she added. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus urged her fans to stop hoarding goods and leave stuff for people who also need access to toilet paper, face masks and food.

“Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing.... NO ONE needs every soup in the store, The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials. This is a great time to practice restraint. It’s incredibly difficult to make smart decisions while panicking, but think twice before following the fear and being inconsiderate. There is enough to go around if we take care of one another. This is a beautiful time to LEAD!" Miley tweeted.

Justin Timberlake, on the other hand, encouraged her fans to donate money for those in need. “This is a crazy time, but remember we're all in it together. Start small and support your local communities by getting food out to those in need. I'm donating to @midsouthfoodbank an organization in my hometown that is helping people assemble and deliver nonperishable food in the Mid-South, so families can be prepared to stay home. Every. little. thing. Helps,” he posted.

Ben Affleck too urged his social media followers to join him in donating money for the less privileged. “During these times of uncertainty, I’m thinking about our most vulnerable populations - children who are losing access to the meals they rely on, our friends and family who are facing job disruptions, the elderly, and low-income families. Join me in supporting @FeedingAmerica, the nationwide network of 200 food banks working tirelessly to feed our neighbors around the country,” he wrote on his Insta story.

Ariana Grande encouraged her fans to care about others during the Pandemic which is. Speaking about the fact that senior citizens and people with chronic medical conditions are at a higher risk, Ariana wrote, “I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like 'this isn't a big deal' / 'we'll be fine'... 'we still have to go about our lives' and it's really blowing my mind. I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. but please read about what's going on. please don't turn a blind eye. It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly

“The 'we will be find because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and / or healthy in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now,” she added. Sending his love to his fans, Kevin Hart too to twitter and wrote, “Find positives in the negatives....The sun will eventually come out and shine behind the darkest cloud! Just giving you some good energy on another Sunday that we are all so blessed to see! I love y’all”

