Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce post-game: See picture INSIDE

After the Kansas City Chiefs won against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Taylor Swift was seen kissing NFL star Travis Kelce on his cheek. This happened at the post-game gathering, where they were joined by Kelce's teammate Mercole Hardman, and his partner, Chariah Gordon. Gordon shared a series of pictures from the post-game celebration including one where Swift is kissing Kelce.

Sweet display of affection between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The photo series shows Swift placing her hand on Kelce's chest while Kelce leaned down, allowing her to kiss his cheek. In another image, Swift wrapped her arm around Kelce and had broad smiles for the camera. Swift is still wearing the outfit she wore to the game, a Chiefs sweatshirt and pleated skirt, although she switched her heels for a pair of red and white Nikes.

Fashion coordination between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Kelce coordinated his outfit with Swift, wearing a red flannel shirt and khaki pants embroidered with ice cream shapes. It has not been disclosed exactly where these photos were taken but the couple was seen leaving the game hand-in-hand. After changing out of his uniform, Kelce escorted Swift to the suite level, where fans playfully referred to him as "Taylor's boyfriend." Despite initially maintaining a stoic expression, Kelce eventually smiled and pumped his fist when a fan called out to him. Security guards behind him burst into laughter. Later, they were seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium in a golf cart.

Following their stadium exit, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seemingly headed to Kelce's mansion, where he mentioned plans to celebrate with friends and family on CBS earlier. While the exact property remains unspecified, Kelce recently bought a $6 million mega-mansion. Notably, Swift attended the game with Patrick Mahomes's family, including his younger brother Jackson and his wife Brittany. Swift and Brittany have reportedly become close since meeting for the first time at one of the four Chiefs games the singer has attended.

