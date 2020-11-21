  1. Home
Taylor Swift lands Songwriter of the Year at Apple Music Awards; Says ‘Songwriting kept me going’ in speech

Taylor Swift recently received the Songwriter of the Year title at Apple Music Awards 2020, and accepted the award with a graceful speech. Scroll down to see what she said.
11818 reads Mumbai Updated: November 21, 2020 01:49 am
Taylor Swift recently accepted a huge award (virtually) and she was looking super chic doing it. The 30-year-old singer-songwriter filmed an acceptance speech for the 2020 Apple Music Awards, where she was named Songwriter of the Year, which was chosen by Apple Music’s editorial team. In her acceptance speech, Taylor said: “Winning Songwriter of the Year in any capacity in any year would be so exciting, but I think it’s really special because this particular year was a year where I really feel like songwriting was the one thing that was able to keep me connected to fans that I wasn’t able to see in concert.”

 

“I wasn’t able to reach out my hand and touch somebody’s hand in the front row, I wasn’t able to take pictures with fans, so this, it means a lot to me. My songwriting, and the way that fans respond to the songs I write, and the kinda dialogue back and forth, and that kind of emotional exchange, is what I feel like has really kept me going this year. And I really want to say thank you to the fans for that.” 

 

At the same time, many of her fans excitedly commented on her appearance, noting that she was supplying a similar look with her hair and red lipstick to her Red era, which she just spoke about with Rolling Stone. The 30-year-old singer-songwriter opened up about her Red song All Too Well during Rolling Stone‘s 500 Greatest Albums podcast. “The first song that was written was All Too Well. It was a day when I was just like a broken human walking into rehearsal just feeling terrible about what was going on in my personal life,” she explained during the podcast.

 

“I just started singing and riffing and ad-libbing this song that basically was ‘All Too Well’…it literally just was that song, but it had probably seven extra verses,” she revealed. “And it included the F-word, and basically I remember my sound guy was like ‘hey, I burned a CD of that thing you were doing in case you want it.’ And I was like ‘Sure.’ I ended up taking it home and listening to it, and I was like, ‘I actually really like this, but it definitely is like 10 minutes long and I need to pare it down, so I’m going to call [collaborator] Liz Rose.’”

 

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift SLAMS Scooter Braun for selling master recordings; Says ‘My music was sold without my knowledge’

 

Credits :Apple Music Awards via Youtube, Getty Images, Rolling Stone‘s 500 Greatest Albums

