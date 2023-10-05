Taylor Swift leaves NYC as Travis Kelce's birthday approaches? Here's what we know

After attending the second Cheif's game this weekend, Taylor Swift is back in the news. The singer was spotted leaving New York and was spotted leaving the city at the airport. With Travis Kelce's birthday approaching on October 5th, a lot of fans deduced that this might as well be a trip for the same reason, as per Page Six. On the other hand, the source also talks about Kelce's plans on the special day. Here is what we know about this matter.

Taylor Swift leaves NYC ahead of Travis' birthday

As per the report, Taylor Swift was seen leaving New York City on Wednesday, just one day before NFL star Travis Kelce's 34th birthday. Although it's unclear whether Swift plans to surprise Kelce for his birthday, sources revealed that her luggage was loaded into a vehicle outside her Tribeca apartment and headed to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

On the other hand, Travis Kelce continues to reside in Kansas City, Missouri, due to his professional commitments during the NFL season. One source stated that Kelce has a 'previous work commitment' scheduled for his special day, which explains the potential gap in birthday plans. The Chiefs are in the midst of their NFL season, with a game against the Minnesota Vikings scheduled for Sunday at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. As of now, neither of the two sides have given any statement on the matter.

Their rumored relationship so far

The timeline of Taylor and Travis' rumored relationship began in July when Kelce attended Swift's Eras Tour concert in Kansas City, where he attempted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number. In September, reports emerged that they were 'quietly hanging out,' followed by Taylor Swift attending a Chiefs game, cheering Kelce on from the family suite. Kelce invited Swift to another game, which she attended.

Travis Kelce later spoke positively about their interaction on his podcast, acknowledging the media attention. While the nature of their relationship remains undefined, they both seem to enjoy each other's company. All relevant updates on the story will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

ALSO READ: 'I wrote my first couple of albums...': When Taylor Swift revealed how her songwriting evolved over time with her romantic relationships