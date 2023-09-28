Taylor Swift lends her NYC apartment to Sophie Turner amid divorce tiff with Joe Jonas?: Reports

Taylor Swift seems to be in the news for all the right reasons. As the songstress continues to make headlines for her rumored relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce, she also continues to be there for her friends. The singer was spotted a couple of times with Sophie Turner in New York. But now, Page Six reports that she has loaned her apartment to Turner amid her divorce tiff with Joe Jonas. Here is what the entire report suggests about this.

Taylor Swift helps Sophie Turner by loaning her NYC apartment

Following Turner's split from Joe Jonas and amidst a complex custody battle, Taylor Swift has extended her support by offering Turner the use of a luxurious apartment in New York City's downtown Tribeca neighborhood. According to the report, she has an apartment in the same neighborhood where she keeps an investment property. Eyewitnesses have spotted Turner, along with her daughters, settling into the chic Tribeca neighborhood, exploring the local comforts and cuisine.

The temporary move follows Turner's stay at a ritzy Midtown hotel with her two daughters, 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine, prior to Swift's offer of assistance.

Sophie and Joe's divorce tiff

The legal battle between Turner and Jonas took a complicated turn when Turner sued her estranged husband, accusing him of withholding their daughters' passports to prevent them from returning to her native England. Jonas vehemently denied these allegations. A judge subsequently ruled that the children must remain in New York City until the divorce proceedings are resolved, adding to the complexity of their situation.

Joe and Sophie decided to end their four-year marriage earlier this month. Initially attempting an amicable separation, the couple has become entangled in a contentious legal dispute that shows no signs of a swift resolution. Amid this, Sophie and Taylor have been spotted together a handful of times. It seems that Swift is trying to be there for her friends. For now, neither of the three have publically spoken on the matter. Thus, we will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

