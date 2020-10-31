Taylor Swift lends her song Only the Young to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ campaign advertisement clip; Watch

Taylor Swift recently lent her song Only the Young to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ campaign for a video advertisement and Kamala Harris thanked the pop icon for it. Watch the video below.

Taylor Swift has approved the use of her song Only the Young in an advertisement to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris‘ bid for the presidency. The ad was shared online on Friday (October 30) by California’s Democratic representative Eric Swalwell and he quoted some lyrics from the song in his post.

“Up there’s the finish line. Our future is worth our fight. Thank you, @TaylorSwift13, for voicing what #OnlyTheYoung can do. Let’s run!” Swalwell wrote in his tweet. Kamala quoted that tweet and said, “Thank you @TaylorSwift13 and my friend @EricSwalwell for showing young people what’s at stake in this election.”

Watch the video below:

Up there's the finish line.

Our future is worth our fight. Thank you, @taylorswift13, for voicing what #OnlyTheYoung can do. Let’s run! pic.twitter.com/q4EAJwwzqG — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) October 30, 2020

Taylor retweeted Kamala‘s tweet onto her page! Only the Young was written after the 2018 elections and the song premiered as part of Taylor‘s documentary Miss Americana, which is now streaming on Netflix.

