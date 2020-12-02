Taylor Swift lends support to LGBTQ+ community; Says ‘Everyone should be able to live out their love story’

Taylor Swift recently requested the government for legislation that protects the LGBTQ+ community in her Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards acceptance speech.

Taylor Swift recently voiced her opinion on the LGBTQ+ community. The 30-year-old singer doubled down on her support for the LGBTQ+ community while accepting the Icon Award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards virtual ceremony that was broadcast on Tuesday, December 1. "I want to say thank you to anyone who had a hand in deciding that I should deserve this," Swift said. "And mostly I want to say thank you to the fans for giving me a platform to make music and to be vocal about the things that I think are right and wrong."

The music superstar encouraged her supporters to do what they can by contacting government officials and calling for legislation that protects these communities. "I just believe very firmly that everyone should be able to live out their love story without the fear of discrimination, and the way for that to happen is for us to continue to keep pushing governments to put protections in place for members of the LGBTQ community," the You Need to Calm Down singer continued. "And I promise to always advocate for that, and I'm just grateful for this amazing award."

Other winners at the event included Dua Lipa and Paloma Faith. Swift, who is nominated for six Grammys heading into the 2021 ceremony on January 31, was particularly vocal in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election. "Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first," she wrote for V Magazine's The Thought Leaders Issue in October. "The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them," she said in the issue.

