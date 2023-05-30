Taylor Swift likes Matty Healy ‘more she gets to know him’; Wants to be with singer whenever possible: Report

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s rumored romance has some new updates.

According to a new report by US Magazine, the 33-year-old Grammy-award-winning singer and the 34-year-old The 1975 frontman have been spending more time together. “Taylor has been spending much more time with Matty lately and she’s getting to like him the more she gets to know him,” the insider told the publication. They further added that although they were romantically linked back in 2014, it was a long time ago and the AntiHero songstress feels like she is learning new things about Healy.

Speaking of their connection, the source also said, “It’s so refreshing,” before adding that Taylor has been happier than she has ever been in a long time.

“Things between them are fairly new, so it’s hard to tell if they’ll go the distance. But he makes Taylor really happy, and she wants to be with him whenever she has the chance.” US Magazine Source

Are Taylor Swift and Matty Healy moving in together?

Taylor and Matty are reportedly planning to move in together after just weeks of dating each other. The Sun recently reported that the 1975 frontman is looking to move to New York and set up a home with Swift while she works on her new album.

In fact, Matty has reportedly already shipped his favourite guitar effect pedals, audio interfaces, synths and MacBook Pro to the city ahead of his move to the Big Apple.

A source told the publication, “He and Taylor are so loved up and want to spend as much time together as they can. Matty has already told the 1975 team that he’ll be doing all the band demos in America for the foreseeable.” The source further added, “He will work on his parts for their collaboration while she is on tour and has scheduled time to attend select shows to gather inspiration for her next album.”

Neither Taylor Swift nor Matty Healy’s representatives have commented on the matter yet.

