Taylor Swift looks chic in black maxi dress while at Electric Lady recording studio in NYC

Taylor Swift has been spotted at Electric Lady recording studio in NYC yet again. The 33-year-old singer has been quite busy with her ongoing Eras Tour. However, in between her shows, Swift is seen spending time in New York City. Over the past few weeks, she has visited Electric Lady studio in the Big Apple quite a few times, as she continues to record music in between her tour.

Taylor Swift arrives at Electric Lady Recording Studio

According to a recent report on Just Jared, on Wednesday afternoon, May 31st, the Look What You Made Do songstress was yet again photographed by the paparazzi as she arrived at the studio. Taylor, who is also known for her fashion choices, was seen donning a classic black maxi dress, which she accessorized with a black belt. The Grammy-award-winning singer also wore a pair of black sunglasses and carried a brown bag with her. Her hair was tied in a bun and she sported her signature red lip. Taylor completed the outfit of the day with a dainty necklace and a pair of black sandals.

Taylor Swift’s Instagram post

Are Taylor Swift and Matty Healy moving in together?

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are reportedly planning to move in together amid dating rumors. The Sun recently reported that the 1975 frontman is looking to move to New York and set up a home with Swift while she works on her new album.

In fact, Matty has reportedly already shipped his favourite guitar effect pedals, audio interfaces, synths and MacBook Pro to the city ahead of his move to the Big Apple.

A source told the publication, “He and Taylor are so loved up and want to spend as much time together as they can. Matty has already told the 1975 team that he’ll be doing all the band demos in America for the foreseeable.” The source further added, “He will work on his parts for their collaboration while she is on tour and has scheduled time to attend select shows to gather inspiration for her next album.”

