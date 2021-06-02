Taylor Swift to make her acting return alongside Christian Bale and Margot Robbie in David O. Russell's movie

Taylor Swift is going to be back on the big screen, joining the star-studded cast of Oscar-nominated director David O. Russell's untitled film.

After the unfortunate debacle that was 2019's Cats, Taylor Swift is set to make her monumental acting return as she joins David O. Russell's untitled movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The highly-awaited film is jam-packed with star power as along with Taylor, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, Zoe Saldana, John David Washington and Anya Taylor-Joy are also a part of the supremely impressive ensemble.

That's not all! Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts and Alessandro Nivola are also attached to the Oscar-nominated filmmaker's upcoming project. Interestingly, David's movie has already completed production in Los Angeles with Russell directing from his own script and co-producing with Matthew Budman. This is the first time since the Oscar-nominated Jennifer Lawrence starrer Joy that Russell is taking over the director's chair. The title and plot details are being kept under wraps while a release date is yet to be set. As per Wikipedia, however, the movie is titled Canterbury Glass and is a period comedy.

Meanwhile, Taylor's previous acting credits include Valentine's Day and The Giver. On the other hand, David has directed several Oscar-nominated and winning films like The Fighter, Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.

When it comes to Swift's flourishing music career, T-Swift took home the coveted Album of the Year trophy for Folklore at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

