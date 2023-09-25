Taylor Swift makes her FIRST public showing to support Travis Kelce by cheering at Chiefs Game amid dating rumors

Taylor Swift has been surrounded by rumors of dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The dating rumors began in July when Kelce revealed on his podcast that he had met Swift at one of her concerts and had given her his phone number. He also said that he was interested in getting to know her better. The two have been seen in public together several times, including at a Chiefs game this week, where Swift was spotted sitting with Kelce's mother. The footage was shared by the official page of the game on X, formerly Twitter. Here is what we know about the dating rumors between the two.

Taylor Swift joins to watch Travis Kelce's game

As per People, amid swirling dating rumors, global pop sensation Taylor Swift was seen enjoying a day at the Kansas City Chiefs game on September 24, 2023. Swift, 33, attended the game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, to support her rumored beau, Travis Kelce, who is also 33 years old and happens to be the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. In a game that saw the Chiefs face off against the Chicago Bears, Swift was seated in Travis Kelce's suite at the stadium, where she watched the match alongside Travis's mother, Donna Kelce.

The Grammy-winning singer was a vision in all-red attire, showcasing her unwavering support for the Kansas City team, complete with her signature red lipstick. During the game, Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce shared moments of laughter and giggles, their friendship on full display as they cheered and clapped for the Chiefs. Later, the footage shared by Fox Sports on X captured their interactions.

Taylor and Travis dating rumors

While dating rumors have been swirling around the pair, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has officially confirmed their relationship. Representatives for both have remained tight-lipped, leaving fans and the media to speculate about the nature of their connection.

Travis Kelce, who is a two-time Super Bowl champion, recently addressed the dating rumors during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. While he didn't explicitly confirm whether he and Swift had met in person, he playfully invited her to witness his on-stage performance at Arrowhead Stadium, saying, "You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit." All updates from the developing story will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

