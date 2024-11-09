Taylor Swift Makes History At Grammy With Seventh Best Album Of The Year Nomination; Read Details Inside

Taylor Swift has created history with the Grammy nominations list that was released on Friday. The pop icon has become the only woman to be nominated for the seventh time in the Best Album of the Year categories.

Swift has received an overall six nominations at the ceremony, tying with Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan. The Mightnights singer has been nominated for her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released in April 2024.

Apart from being nominated for the Album of the Year, Swift has also bagged nods in the categories of Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video, all for her track from TTPD, Fortnight.

Additionally, the musician has also received a nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group alongside Gracie Adams for their song together, Us.

Meanwhile, Swift wasn’t the only one to create history with Grammy nominations dropping. Beyonce led the nominations list by receiving 11 nods on Friday night. Her album Cowboy Carter became the only album in history to be the most nominated in the history of the ceremony.

Moreover, the musician has also surpassed Michael Jackson’s Thriller, which was declared a mega-blockbuster in 1984.

Over the years, Beyonce has won 29 Grammy Awards, and with the singer leading with 11 nominations, it would be interesting for the fans to watch out for the musician, as she is set to compete against Swift, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Post Malone.

Moreover, Beyonce is even yet to win the prize in the category of Album of the Year.

Additionally, Carpenter and Roan are the only artists from the lists to be nominated in the major four categories. Sabrina has been nominated for her album Short n’ Sweet and the hit track, Espresso. Meanwhile, for Roan, she has been nominated for her album, The Rise and Fall of the Midwest Princess.

The award ceremony will commence on February 1, 2025.

