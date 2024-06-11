Taylor Swift Makes New Addition To Her Costume During Eras Tour Show; See Here

Swifties have started gushing about megastar Taylor Swift’s new addition to the Eras Tour Wardrobe. As the star made a stop at Scotland’s Murrayfield Stadium amid the ongoing UK leg of her ultra-successful tour, Swift sported black gloves with her Vivian Westwood gown for the TTPD set. While the fans, who are notorious for picking up hints (otherwise Easter Eggs) planted by Swift herself, claimed that this change was hinting to a new release, Taylor Nation put all the speculations to rest.

Taylor Swift sports gloves amid chilly weather

It turns out, the weather is the reason behind this new addition. As Taylor Nation clarified on X, “Here’s my not-exciting theory: they’re for practical purposes. It’s chilly in Edinburgh. TTPD is long and she dances very little until Broken Heart. Her hands need to be warm to avoid another acoustic-set hand cramp. So, gloves. But ✨fashionable✨ ones!” The sprouting theories were put to rest, but fans were nonetheless excited to see the return of the gloves. Swift wore similar gloves on the night of the Grammy’s, which saw her historically sweeping the Album of The Year award for the 4th time. Swift famously announced her 10th album The Tortured Poets Department the same night.

Swift’s Friday show in Scotland was reportedly plagued with extremely cold weather. The star herself confirmed that her hands were “frozen”- and she had to pause her performance to warm up. “I’m so sorry everyone, this has never happened before but my hand is frozen, I’m just going to warm it. I’m so embarrassed. My hand’s like a claw!” said the singer, as captured in various fan clips. During the acoustic set, she checked on her fans, helping them get medical attention.

Advertisement

TTPD lyrics encoded on Taylor Swift's gown

While the gloves were added for a functional reason, fans have noticed time and again that her TTPD gown is encoded with many messages and lyrics from her album. She debuted her custom Vivienne Westwood gown during the May 9 show in Paris, the same night where she performed hits from her latest album for the first time. She is next headed to Liverpool- where the band Paramore is set to deliver the opening performance.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Lovingly Congratulates Couple Who Got Engaged During her Edinburgh Show; Says THIS