Taylor Swift makes a SURPRISE appearance at Lena Dunham and Luis Felber's secret wedding

It was recently revealed that actress Lena Dunham and her musician beau Luis Felber tied the knot in a secret ceremony in London. According to Page Six, one big surprise at their wedding turned out to be singer Taylor Swift's attendance as the guest of honour. While Swift didn't perform at the wedding, she reportedly delivered a sweet speech.

It has been known that Swift and Dunham have been close. Taylor had previously mentioned her appreciation for the Girls star in an interview with People where she stated how Lena and her connected considering they have the same kind of pressure and added that it was wonderful to have someone like Dunham in her life. Lena had also featured in Swift's 2015 Bad Blood music video which included a group of famous pop stars and models.

Swift's appearance at the intimate wedding certainly left Lena and Luis' guests surprised. According to The Mirror, Taylor delivered a sweet speech congratulating the happy couple at the wedding. Swift was a solo attendee at the wedding and reports suggested that her beau Joe Alwyn did not accompany her for the same.

Considering the COVID-19 restrictions, as per Page Six, Lena and Luis' wedding required the guest attendees to be vaccinated. Also, masks were provided for the guests at the venue. As for the other guests at the intimate wedding, it included both Dunham and Felber's close family members.

Lena and Luis tied the knot after a year of dating. The couple made their relationship official earlier this year.

