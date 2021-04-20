Taylor Swift makes waves with 9 songs on this week's Billboard Hot 100, thanks to re recorded Fearless album.

With a total of nine songs on the Billboard Hot 100, this makes Taylor Swift the most competitive ranking artists this week. Find out which 9 songs have made it to the top 100.

Taylor Swift grabbed headlines on Monday for climbing up to the top spot as her re-recorded album Fearless debuted at No 1 on Billboard 200. If that wasn't enough, there's even better news for her die-hard fans as eight songs from Fearless (Taylor's version) and one song from the Evermore album are now on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. With a total of nine songs, this makes Taylor Swift the most competitive ranking artists this week.

According to Forbes, the highest-ranking of Swift’s nine Hot 100 hits this week is “Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault),” which has taken a spot at No 30. This is the only track that appears in the Top 40 tracks. The singer re-recorded album is also the most popular and bestselling album in the US this week.

Other songs from Fearless (Taylor's Version) which have secured a spot on the Hot 100 include Love Story (Taylor's Version) and You All Over Me ft. Maren Morris (Taylor's Version) among others. From her previous album Evermore, her lead single Willow has also managed to bag a spot.

Take a look at all of Taylor Swift's nine songs that are ranked on the Billboard Hot 100:

No.30: Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)

No.52: Love Story (Taylor's Version)

No.62: Willow (Evermore)

No.65: Forever & Always (Taylor's Version)

No.71: Fearless (Taylor's Version)

No.72: You All Over Me ft. Maren Morris (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)

No.75: You Belong With Me (Taylor's Version)

No.88: Fifteen (Taylor's Version)

No. 94 - “The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version)”

Reacting to her No 1 spot, Swift took to Twitter and said, "Been in the studio all day recording the next one - it’s really so amazing what you all have done here."

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's Tribeca apartment in NYC witnesses intruder as man tries to sneak into singer's home

Share your comment ×