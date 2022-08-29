Taylor Swift makes yet another glamorous appearance at VMAs 2022 after party; PICS

After walking the red carpet in a stunning silver dress at the MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift later showed off another glamorous look at the after-party as well. The singer turned out to be the big winner at the ceremony as she bagged the Video of the Year honour as well as Best Director and Best Longform Video Award at the star-studded ceremony.

During her awards acceptance speech, Taylor also gave her fans a massive surprise as she announced her new album titled Midnights which is to be released in October. After delivering the happy news to her fans, Swift charmed everyone with her second VMAs look as she headed to the after party of the awards sporting a blue playsuit with stars embellished on the outfit. The singer further added glamour to her look with a gorgeous fur coat.

Check out Taylor Swift's photos here:

The singer also took to Instagram to write about her new album and announced it saying, "This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves."

At the awards ceremony, Taylor was seen having a gala time during BLACKPINK'S performance and videos from the event showcased her dancing while watching their performance. Swift also had the loudest cheers to offer when BLACKPINK's Lisa won the K-Pop Award.

