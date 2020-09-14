  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Taylor Swift may turn THIS song of hers into a movie; Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds ready to star in it

Taylor Swift might turn her song The Last Great American Dynasty into a movie on a fan’s suggestion and the star cast of the film (Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Jesse Tyler Ferguson) are all ready.
89124 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 11:21 am
Taylor Swift may turn THIS song of hers into a movie; Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds ready to star in itTaylor Swift may turn THIS song of hers into a movie; Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds ready to star in it
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Taylor Swift's fans have a genius idea — and the singer is on board! Last week, Twitter user @TSLifestyle13 suggested that one of Swift's hit songs, The Last Great American Dynasty, from her latest album folklore should be made into a film. "The Last a Great American Dynasty would make an incredible movie," the tweet read about the song, which tells the story of Rebekah Harkness, the socialite who once owned Swift's Watch Hill, Rhode Island, home known as Holiday House. "The story is timeless yet unique, the music would be exquisite, and it already has the perfect title," the fan continued, before adding, "as for the cast: Blake Lively (Rebekah), Ryan Reynolds (Bill), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (neighbour)."

 

Modern Family alum Ferguson, 44, was the first to express his approval at the idea, writing back, "Ok I’m avail for this." "But Bill’s heart... ?" Reynolds, 43, said in response. 

Swift also seemed down for the fan's idea, tweeting, "not trying to be The Loudest Woman This Town Has Ever Seen but... I LOVE THIS." Lively, 30, jumped in on the conversation, writing, "I painted Ryan key lime green ...I can’t wait til he wakes up." 

Shortly after the July 24 release of folklore, a source with knowledge of the situation previously told People magazine that the song Betty was named in part for Lively and Reynolds' third daughter, who was born October 4, 2019. 

 

Swift later confirmed this on Twitter in August, writing, "I named all the characters in this story after my friends' kids... and I hope you like it!" Reynolds and Lively's eldest two daughters, James, 5½, and Inez, 3½, are also mentioned in the song.

 

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift CONFIRMS Betty from her song is named after Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ third child

Credits :Twitter, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement