Taylor Swift may turn THIS song of hers into a movie; Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds ready to star in it

Taylor Swift might turn her song The Last Great American Dynasty into a movie on a fan’s suggestion and the star cast of the film (Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Jesse Tyler Ferguson) are all ready.

Taylor Swift's fans have a genius idea — and the singer is on board! Last week, Twitter user @TSLifestyle13 suggested that one of Swift's hit songs, The Last Great American Dynasty, from her latest album folklore should be made into a film. "The Last a Great American Dynasty would make an incredible movie," the tweet read about the song, which tells the story of Rebekah Harkness, the socialite who once owned Swift's Watch Hill, Rhode Island, home known as Holiday House. "The story is timeless yet unique, the music would be exquisite, and it already has the perfect title," the fan continued, before adding, "as for the cast: Blake Lively (Rebekah), Ryan Reynolds (Bill), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (neighbour)."

Modern Family alum Ferguson, 44, was the first to express his approval at the idea, writing back, "Ok I’m avail for this." "But Bill’s heart... ?" Reynolds, 43, said in response.

The Last a Great American Dynasty would make an incredible movie. The story is timeless yet unique, the music would be exquisite, and it already has the perfect title. As for the cast: Blake Lively (Rebekah), Ryan Reynolds (Bill), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (neighbor). Manifesting.. pic.twitter.com/SCkqwjtWsz —(@TSlifestyle13) September 7, 2020

Swift also seemed down for the fan's idea, tweeting, "not trying to be The Loudest Woman This Town Has Ever Seen but... I LOVE THIS." Lively, 30, jumped in on the conversation, writing, "I painted Ryan key lime green ...I can’t wait til he wakes up."

not trying to be The Loudest Woman This Town Has Ever Seen™️ but... I LOVE THIS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 12, 2020

Shortly after the July 24 release of folklore, a source with knowledge of the situation previously told People magazine that the song Betty was named in part for Lively and Reynolds' third daughter, who was born October 4, 2019.

Swift later confirmed this on Twitter in August, writing, "I named all the characters in this story after my friends' kids... and I hope you like it!" Reynolds and Lively's eldest two daughters, James, 5½, and Inez, 3½, are also mentioned in the song.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift CONFIRMS Betty from her song is named after Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ third child

Share your comment ×