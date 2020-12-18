Taylor Swift moved Evermore release date TWICE to accommodate THIS The Beatles singer

The Beatles alum Paul McCartney recently revealed that Taylor Swift moved her Evermore release date twice to accommodate the singer. Scroll down to see what Taylor said to Paul.

Taylor Swift looked out for Paul McCartney! The legendary Beatles entertainer has been promoting his upcoming album McCartney III, which is set to be released tonight. Taylor found out she and Paul would have competing albums, so she actually moved her album Evermore‘s release date twice to accommodate. “I did the Rolling Stone cover with Taylor Swift and she just emailed me recently. And she said, ‘I wasn’t telling anyone, but I’ve got another album.’ And she said, ‘So I was going to put it out on my birthday,’ which I think was the 10th,” Paul explained to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show.

“And then she said, ‘But I found out you were going to put it out on the 10th. So I moved it to the 18th’ and then she found out we were coming out on the 18th so she moved back to the 10th,” he said. “So I mean, you know, people do keep out of each other’s way. It’s a nice thing to do.”

If you missed it, earlier this week, Taylor Swift was asked about her boyfriend Joe Alwyn‘s songwriting pseudonym on the late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Your boyfriend wrote some of the lyrics to some of the songs under a pseudonym, William Bowery. Who chose that name?” Jimmy asked. Taylor replied, “He did.” When asked for the inspiration behind the name, Taylor said, “You gotta ask him because it’s really more of his story than mine.” Jimmy then told her to turn the camera around and let him talk, which led her to let out a big laugh.

