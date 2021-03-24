Taylor Swift, mum Andrea generously donate USD 50K to a family who lost their father to Covid 19.

While the goal of the crowdfunding campaign was set at $50,000, Taylor Swift and mum Andrea jointly contributed to that goal with a single donation.

Taylor Swift is a force to reckon with! The pop star recently joined hands with mum Andrea for a good cause. The mother-daughter duo decided to put their earning towards a worthy cause as they generously donated $50,000 to a GoFundMe fundraiser. The GoFundMe page was for a family of six after a tragedy struck them in December 2020. The fundraiser was set up for a woman named Vickie Quarles and her five daughters after they lost their father to coronavirus.

Vickie's husband Theodis Ray Quarles lost his battle to Covid in the last month of 2020 and the family was facing financial difficulties ever since. The fundraiser was started by Vickie's friend who set up the crowdfunding page on 22 December. While the goal of the crowdfunding campaign was set at $50,000, Taylor and mum Andrea jointly contributed to that goal with a single donation.

The singer's donation was confirmed by Vickie to E! News. She said she was "incredibly grateful" to everyone and noted Taylor and Andrea's "thoughtfulness and generosity."

She added, "I appreciate the sweet personal note—it warmed my heart. The road ahead will definitely not be the same without Theodis, but with each day, I am humbled and anchored in hope that I can continue to raise the girls to be as compassionate and caring as all of you."

While the target of the crowdfunding was $50,000, the E! report revealed that the total now stands at $61,840. Earlier, Taylor had also helped a young 18-year-old girl live her college dreams as she donated around $30,000 for her tuition fees.

