Taylor Swift offers complimentary Eras Tour tickets to fans who were 'harassed' by a security officer

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been the topic of discussion ever since it kicked off. From her breakup with Joe Alwyn to her being spotted with Matty Healy, everything has caught the ‘Love Story’ singer on radar as she has made headlines for numerous reasons. Now, Taylor is winning hearts for her kind gesture towards fans. The singer handed away complimentary tickets to those fans who were "harassed" by security guards during her Eras Tour performance in Philadelphia.

Taylor Swift offers free Eras Tour tickets to fans

The fan, known as Kelly Inglis Kelly, told the Daily Mail on Sunday that the Anti-Hero singer granted her the opportunity to witness the event for free on Sunday. It was the finest way she could think of to spend Mother's Day.

Swift paused her show on Saturday while performing ‘Bad Blood’ to settle a disturbance on the floor. After observing the security guy ranting at Kelly, the singer confronted him and yelled at him to "stop."

Fan addresses the ground issue that led to Taylor Swift’s anger

“She's all right! She wasn't doing anything!” she exclaimed as the music continued to play. Kelly went into further depth about what had triggered Swift's anger.

“I was just dancing, and this security guard was just going crazy, yelling at us,” she told the site. The fan added, “He didn't want us taking pictures in front of the stage. He was being quite severe.”

"Every time he passed us, we had to stand back because we were afraid he would kick us out," she alleged.

It wasn't until Swift intervened that the security guard relented. But it was too late, as he was taken out of the building.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Swift is currently two months into her almost five-month-long Eras tour, which has been fraught with difficulties.

As previously revealed by Page Six, the Grammy-winning artist's May 7 gig in Nashville was a shambles after concert goers were forced to stay in place for hours due to severe rains.

According to one attendee, they were so close together that several fans had panic attacks, while others puked up and passed out.

Swift has also been injured along the road and got a serious gash on her left hand at her April 23 gig in Houston.

Eras Tour romance

Despite setbacks on her tour, the singer's newest lover, Matty Healy, has remained by her side both on and off the stage. The 1975 frontman attended Swift's first night in Philadelphia on Friday and was even seen speaking with the singer's father during the event. They were also spotted kissing on a date night in New York City on May 11.

