Taylor Swift once recalled the hilarious text that Phoebe Bridgers had sent her during the Nothing New Collaboration

Taylor Swift has mesmerized her fan base with a diverse array of singles and albums. Taylor has openly shared insights into the early days of her career, recounting the challenges she faced in various interviews. On a segment of Late Night With Seth Meyers, Swift expressed admiration for Phoebe Bridgers, labeling her as "one of my favorite artists in the world."

During this interview, Taylor recounted a pivotal moment in her early career when she sent a song to Bridgers. The response she received from Bridgers became, as she described it, the best text of her life.

Here’s what Taylor Swift said about Phoebe Bridgers

Swift disclosed her approach to collaborations, stating that while she avoids cold-calling people, she meticulously crafts a lengthy text over several days. She then sends the song along with the text, aiming to ensure that artists never feel pressured to accept creatively if it doesn't align with their vision.

The text incident between Taylor and Phoebe

Taylor said I connected with Phoebe by sending her a song called 'Nothing New,' which I wrote at the age of 22. This song holds immense significance for me as it marked a departure from being a shiny new artist. I reached out to Phoebe, expressing that it would mean the world to me if she could join me in a duet. I was keen on having another female artist whom I admire sing it with me, as the song encapsulates a distinctly female perspective on our shared experiences. Phoebe's response was, 'I've been waiting for this text my entire life.' It was a resounding 'Yes!' and a moment of sheer joy."

During an interview, Bridgers shared her emotional experience while recording the vocals for 'Nothing New.' She expressed her excitement, describing it as a dream come true. She revealed that she was moved to tears during the recording and is eagerly looking forward to the day when people can appreciate the song for its genuine value upon its release.

