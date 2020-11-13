Taylor Swift OPENS UP about her relationship with Joe Alwyn in rare interview; Says ‘we both crave normalcy’

Taylor Swift recently opened up about her very private relationship with Joe Alwyn, finding normalcy in the limelight and more. Scroll down to read her full interview.

Taylor Swift recently got candid about her public persona and handling fame while in a relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The 30-year-old folklore singer opened up in an interview with the legendary Paul McCartney in an interview for Rolling Stone. During their chat, Taylor discussed the meaning behind one of her folklore songs, Peace, which includes the lyric “give you my wild, give you my child.” “Peace is actually more rooted in my personal life. I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you’ve met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living,” Taylor said.

She continued: “I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives. I can’t control if there’s going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow.”

When Sir Paul asked if her partner sympathizes with the struggle, Taylor said: “Oh, absolutely.” “But I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids. Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture — the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy. That’s what that song ‘Peace’ is talking about. Like, would it be enough if I could never fully achieve the normalcy that we both crave? Stella [McCartney] always tells me that she had as normal a childhood as she could ever hope for under the circumstances.”

