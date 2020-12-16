Taylor Swift OPENS UP about making Evermore amidst the pandemic; Reveals she’s been cutting her own hair

Taylor Swift recently opened up about working on her recently dropped album Evermore during the pandemic, she also revealed that she has been cutting her own hair amidst COVID.

Taylor Swift isn’t just making records while at home amid the pandemic – she’s also cutting her own hair. The 31-year-old evermore singer opened up in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. During the chat, she spoke about her process of making her latest surprise record. “So many people during the pandemic just were going on hikes and trying to get outside because it was…nature symbolized this strange comfort all of a sudden where everything was completely off-kilter and nobody could really figure out how to get their bearings. And so we all went outside or we all tried to go camping or tried to go hiking or go on drives,” she explained.

“It’s not that this album is all about like the forest and the woods and stuff. It’s got hints of that…One thing I wanted to do with folklore is I wanted it to represent spring and summer. And when I made evermore, I knew that I wanted to fill in the rest of the seasons of the year and have it reflect fall and winter. So that’s another element that nature came into it. But also it was the easiest way that we could do a photo shoot,” she went on to explain.

“I haven’t had a haircut by anyone except for myself since lockdown started. And that’s kind of how it’s been, like how can I make art and make visuals that go with this art where I can’t ask my hair and makeup people and my stylist to quarantine for two weeks away from their families. I’m not going to ask them to do that, and ask them to fly and expose themselves to the virus. So how can I possibly make a cover on my own? Could I just sort of DIY this? So I asked my friends if I could use their field and their woods. And I used a photographer who works alone. She doesn’t have assistants. She shoots on film. So we were carrying bags of film out in fields. And I’d be touching up my lipstick and then I’d run out into a field and she’d take pictures. It was really fun.”

