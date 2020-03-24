Taylor Swift opens up on Kanye West phone call controversy during charity program for Coronavirus victims

Taylor Swift promotes donation for Coronavirus victims and says it matters more than the Kanye West phone-call controversy.

Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud dates back to 2016 when the latter's song Famous released worldwide. Much before the track's release, Kanye West called up Taylor Swift where he mentioned making a reference to her in the song and asked her to launch it. Little did Taylor know that Kanye West was to refer to her using the word b*tch which made her upset after the song's release. However, the old conflict rekindled once again when the video footage of the phone call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West leaked online a few days ago and this time Taylor Swift has acknowledged the controversy.

While Kim Kardashian has been blasting Taylor Swift over social media for long, the latter has opened up on the Kanye West phone call controversy over the internet for the first time. The 30-year-old singer took to her Instagram Stories on Monday afternoon and broke silence on the issue of the leaked video while she urged her fans to give donations to Feeding America for the wellbeing of the Coronavirus victims. She has been giving donations to WHO and Feeding America during the Coronavirus outbreak and is requesting the fans to do the same. Fans who swiped up on Taylor's post were led to Feeding America's donation page.

Check out her message:

"Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)… SWIPE UP to see what really matters", Taylor Swift wrote on her Instagram story.

Credits :Instagram

