Taylor Swift OPENS UP about the red scarf in All Too Well; Says it 'is a metaphor'

The cats are out of the drawer. On Friday night, Taylor Swift made a sparkling appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival as she attended the event to promote the 10-minute short film of her song All Too Well. While answering questions, the singer revealed the meaning behind her mentioning a red scarf in the song lyrics of the popular hit.

Fans have previously speculated that the red scarf in All Too Well is a snippet of truth from her real-life relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal. At the event, Taylor said of the motif, "Basically, the scarf is a metaphor and we turned it red because red is a very important colour in this album, which is called Red." While Swift was apprehensive about talking in depth about the scarf and its meaning or even its origins, she did clarify that it was a metaphor. Though the 32-year-old singer stopped herself from spilling too much personal detail about the real-life inspiration for the scarf.