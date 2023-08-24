Taylor Swift opts out of Vegas Super Bowl Halftime once AGAIN; Know why

It has come out that Taylor Swift has been approached by the Super Bowl organizers for the second time. A lot of artists have been rumored to be the headliners for 2024. But none have been confirmed as of yet. The initial piece of news confirmed that Taylor would not be performing for the show as she will be busy with the shows of her extended Eras tour. The exclusive report by Daily Mail suggests that she has been approached a handful of times. However, she continues to decline the offer. Here's why.

Taylor Swift approached for the Super Bowl many times

The sources from Daily Mail suggested that the singer had been approached to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show a 'handful of times.' However, it turns out that she had been declining the offer for no particular reason. It was evident that the singer was busy with her tour schedule. In addition to this, she has been recording and working on versions of some of her albums. As a result of this, Taylor is certainly having a busy year ahead. Not only this, the source said that Swift does not think that this opportunity will be a career-defining moment for her in the long run.



The tour is already the biggest event of her life. Amid all this, fans feel that the Super Bowl event will only add to her popularity in the coming time. However, some fans also speculate that this matter has more to do with the contract and payments for the show. The Eras tour is set to touch the USD 1 billion mark very soon. And as that happens, Taylor's net worth will surely shoot to a higher number.

Advertisement

Who will headline the next Super Bowl?

Many names have come up in recent times including Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, and Harry Styles. However, none was confirmed by the sources to perform in the next year's games. 'Taylor is well aware of how she wants her career to develop and will do things her way and her way only and will not rush into something she doesn't want to do just to do it and that includes the Super Bowl,' the source said in the matter of Taylor.

The other side of the story is that she is waiting for the shows to happen in the city of Nashville. 'She wants to be a part of the show at some point and is leaning towards doing it in a few years, especially if the Super Bowl is in Nashville,' the source confirmed to the Daily Mail.

ALSO READ: Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus among rumored headliners for Super Bowl 2024 halftime show?