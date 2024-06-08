Taylor Swift Pauses Concert To Help Fan In Need; KNOW What Happened During The Concert

During her latest concert, Taylor Swift promptly went to the aid of a fan. On Friday, June 7, she began the UK leg of her Eras Tour in Edinburgh, Scotland. She noticed one of the concert attendees who was in dire need during her acoustic set.

Swift’s celerity in helping

Swift paused after the bridge of Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve from her album Midnights. She drew the attention of security towards the fan. “We need help right in front of me, please, right in front of me,” she said while strumming her guitar. This moment was caught on camera by a fan and uploaded to X.

Swift kept playing until assistance arrived at the scene. She used her guitar to point out a location in the crowd. “I'm just gonna keep playing til' somebody helps them, then I'm gonna keep singing the song,” she said. Swift claimed that she could go on performing like this all night until they got help for their fan. The songstress later resumed after ascertaining that her admirer was fine.

This wasn't Swift’s first time stopping her shows to help fans before. In November 2023, during one of her concerts in Brazil, she stopped to get water for some fans who were thirsty.

Advertisement

An extraordinary moment

Within that same June 7 show, Swift noticed a proposal occurring with an audience member. She congratulated them with gratitude for witnessing such moments in daylight. “You have no idea; I never get to see that, right? Because it’s, like, dark usually at night,” she said. To these people, Taylor is grateful as they shared such a great moment of their life with her during the concert, which is more than anyone else would do.

Before moving to Liverpool and Cardiff, Swift had two more shows at Murrayfield Stadium. She will have concerts on June 21st-23rd at London’s Wembley Arena. In August, she will return to five more shows in London.

Taylor Swift's quick reaction to a needy fan demonstrates her loyalty to them. Reaching out to fans, whether happy or sad, is what differentiates her from all other artists. More unforgettable moments are expected from this pop queen as her Eras Tour continues rolling on.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Taylor Swift Meet BF Travis Kelce at Cannes Lions Festival for New Heights Show? All You Need to Know