Taylor Swift Pays Subtle Tribute to Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs in New Eras Tour Set; See Here

Taylor Swift’s new set pays tribute to a Kansas City Chiefs tradition!

The European leg of the Eras Tour has begun, and the singer is stunning people with new incorporations into her set. The TTPD album featured songs that referenced her ongoing romance with Travis Kelce, and her tour set is no different!

Taylor Swift pays tribute to Travis Kelce with a dance reference

The You Need To Calm Down singer kicked off her European Eras Tour on May 9. The fans were pleasantly surprised during her concert at París La Défense Arena in France with multiple changes in her set, from outfits to choreography.

Being the mastermind she is, Swift snuck in a ‘swag surf’ dance reference during her So High School performance, which is a song fans believe to be about Kelce. The dancers also start the performance sitting on bleacher-like steps, which is a clever reference to the NFL star.

So, what’s the Kansas City tradition? The team has a soft spot for F.L.Y’s Swag Surfin song and dances to it before every game.

In a January episode of the New Heights podcast, the Kelce brothers revealed that the song has been their go-to since they joined their respective teams. Taylor adding the step to her set was her way of sending love to the Kansas City tight end.

Swift has vibed to Swag Surfin before Klece’s matches

When the team played at the Arrowhead Stadium last year and in early 2024, the Shake It Off singer was present on the podium to cheer on. Swift brought her friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice to the game, and the trio jammed when Swag Surfin played before the match.

She was also joined by Brittany Mahomes, who is the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Kelce's mother, Donna. The concertgoers also spotted the classic Kansas City colors, red and gold, throughout the set. Swifites in the UK seem to have lucked out to get a more extravagant version of the historical Eras Tour.