Taylor Swift pens a Folklore song based on a story Gigi Hadid recommended & the pregnant model is super happy

Taylor Swift dropped her new album Folklore recently. While there were numerous songs that left fans gushing, Gigi Hadid revealed an interesting anecdote from one of the songs from the album.

But there is one song from the album that has been inspired by a story recommended by Gigi Hadid. Taylor's gal pal took to Instagram recently and gushed about the singer and the album. The model, who is expecting her first baby with beau Zayn Malik, shared a screenshot of the song "The Last Great American Dynasty," and wrote, "NOW PLAYING: FOLKLORE! T is the best storyteller. So happy she wrote a song for one of the stories I always ask to hear again."

Gigi Hadid listening to Taylor Swift's "the great american dynasty" and "invisible string" via Instagram Story. #folklore #folkloreOutNow pic.twitter.com/4pPZ9iFp04 — Taylor Swift India (@SwiftiesIndia13) July 24, 2020

The story that Gigi is referring to the real story of the heiress Rebekah Harkness. She once owned Taylor's Watch Hill, Rhode Island beach house. When the song released, fans were quick to decode the inspiration behind the song. Check out the song below:

Apart from Gigi, Blake also shared her verdict on Folklore. The Gossip Girl alum took to Instagram and wrote, "Can we all please crawl inside that piano with you and live in this album..." Lively said, basically speaking on behalf of everyone who's heard the album. "Like you, Folklore is full of heart, soul, humor, passion, intelligence, wit, whimsy, reality, imagination, strength, vulnerability, and above all things: LOVE. We <3 you!" she added. Selena Gomez wasn't behind on cheering her BFF. The Lose You To Love Me singer took to Instagram and wrote, "She's done it again @taylorswift."

