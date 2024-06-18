Taylor Swift Pens Heartfelt Note As Eras Tour Completes 100 Shows; See Here

Taylor Swift has been having the time of her life on her magnanimous and record-breaking Eras Tour. Recently, Swift hit a century as she performed her 100th show in Liverpool. Taking to social media, the Anti-Hero hitmaker shared a bunch of photos from her 3-day show in Liverpool. In the caption, she also penned a heartfelt note expressing her love and gratitude towards her team and fans.

Swift thanked all the Swifties for attending her recent and earlier shows. She expressed that she was only able to experience this once-in-a lifetime opportunity because of her fans. Meanwhile, on her 100th show, Taylor Swift also announced that her Eras Tour was ending in December this year.

Taylor Swift pens a heartfelt note on the Eras Tour 100th show

Long live Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour! On June 13, 2024, in Liverpool, Taylor Swift completed 100 shows of her three-hour-long extensive Eras Tour. To commemorate the occasion, she penned a beautiful note thanking her team, crew, and fans for making it the best experience of her life on Instagram.

Sharing a few snaps from the weekend she had in Liverpool, she also wrote a heartfelt caption. She first shared what it was like to perform in Liverpool and wrote, “So many dreamy memories from Liverpool!! We played our 100th show on The Eras Tour (which feels truly deranged to say because this show feels new to me every time we play it).”

She also shared a snap with her backup dancers and crew backstage from the show. The Anti-Hero hitmaker expressed her gratitude towards her fans and crew and wrote, “I want to say thank you to our Eras Tour crew, my fellow performers, and the band who have now committed hundreds of hours to putting on this show and giving their all on and behind that stage. I can't believe the work ethic, creativity, and dedication I get to be surrounded by every day. And thank you to everyone who has come to any of the shows on the Eras Tour. It's been the adventure of a lifetime because of you.”

Swift also mentioned in her caption that she broke the stadium's attendance record. The previous record was 61,905 fans for an FA Cup fourth round tie back in 1952. It was reported that there were at least 62,000 Swifties inside the ground for the first gig.

Taylor Swift revealed her Eras Tour will end in December

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concludes in December. At the 100th gig of the Eras Tour on June 13, 2024, at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England. The pop singer announced that the tour would terminate at the end of the year.

According to fan videos shared on social media, the 34-year-old singer addressed the crowd and said how she wanted to celebrate the 100th show. She said, “The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I've acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December."

Swift then said that the entire tour has been the most exhilarating, exhausting, joyful, and rewarding thing that has happened in her life. She then expressed that earlier she had hobbies, but now that she is not on stage, all she does is think of mashups of songs she would perform during the acoustic set of the tour.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift first announced the Magnanimous Eras Tour in 2022 with the first USA dates and then later added international dates.

