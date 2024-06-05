Taylor Swift Performs First Ever 'Rain Show' In Eras Tour Lyon; Deets Inside

Taylor Swift fans got to experience their first-ever rain show in Lyon. The Grammy winner performed in Lyon France yesterday where she was greeted by stormy weather.

The skies were evidently grey at the start of the concert. But mid-way through the concert the rain started pouring, soaking Taylor and her fans alike. The extreme weather conditions did not hinder the singer’s determination to perform. Here’s what happened at Taylor Swift’s Lyon concert.

Taylor Swift’s First ever Rain show

Taylor Swift performed at the fully sold-out Groupama Stadium for her Eras Tour. Suddenly in the middle of Taylor’s Enchanted, it started drizzling. By the time the singer started singing songs from her Reputation era, the heavy showers hit. The venue did not have a roof which left the singer and her fans drenched when the heavy rain eventually hit.

Taylor flexed her French skills to address the heavy rains as she used the French word for rain."Pluie, rain," Taylor said noting the downpour. The singer’s band and VIP section were under the shelter of tents. While several fans were spotted in ponchos.

Taylor kept the show going while she and her backup dancers performed in the heavy rain without any shelter. The star addressed the rain again as she sat down at her piano to perform songs from Folklore. "We have officially had a rain show tonight and that is set," she said. Taylor added, "That is permanent. It doesn't matter if it doesn't rain again."

Taylor Swift talks about Pride Month

At her Lyon concert, the singer sang You Need To Calm Down. During the song, Taylor wished her French fans for Pride Month. "Happy Pride Month, Lyon," she declared mid-song which was followed up by the stadium lights turning into the LGBTQ colors.

Taylor is set to perform in Lyon for a second time on Monday night. The star will then travel to Edinburgh, Scotland to perform for the three shows she has scheduled there.

Taylor will perform in Scotland on 7,8, and 9 June. The singer’s boyfriend Travis Kelce who is often present to support her at her concerts will not be attending the shows in Scotland. The Chiefs player has his OTAs scheduled from 4-7 June. He also has a minicamp that he will be expected to attend from 11-13 June.

