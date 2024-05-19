Taylor Swift Performs Mashup Of Three 1989 Songs At Eras Tour Show In Stockholm; See HERE

Taylor Swift just keeps adding surprises to her performances at every show during her Eras Tour. Her recent Eras Tour Show in Stockholm swamped the internet by surprise as she performed the mashup of her three 1989 songs, proving that her 1989 album songs can simply never go wrong. Further, Swift updated her performance list by replacing her old songs with the new songs from The Tortured Poets Department.

Swifties loved Taylor Swift’s mashup of three songs from 1989

Taylor Swift’s video of performing the mashup of three songs from 1989 is going viral as the superstar delivered an electrifying performance in Stockholm. Swift is seen all adorned in a beautiful orange outfit as she took to her piano to perform an acoustic mashup of her three songs - Welcome to New York, Clean, and Vault track Say Don't Go from her 1989 (Taylor’s Version album).

Further, Swift decided to replace some of her old songs from her performance list with the new ones from her recently released eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD). As per PEOPLE, these replaced songs are The Archer, Long Live, The 1, The Last Great American Dynasty, Tolerate It, and Tis the Damn Season.

The new ones added to the list are as follows, But Daddy I Love Him, So High School, Down Bad, Fortnight, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, I Can Do It with a Broken Heart and Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?

Taylor Swift was spotted with her beau, Travis Kelce in Italy

Travis Kelce was evidently missing from Swift’s Stockholm performance. But, the couple were recently captured spending some intimate quality time in Italy. The couple were reportedly enjoying their quality time at Lake Como, as they late nightly toured the city on a boat, exchanging hugs and kisses.

A source revealed in his conversation with PEOPLE, stating, “On the first night, they went for a long walk around the lake late at night [between 11 and midnight]. It was very romantic. At times they would walk hand in hand. They would also exchange a kiss every so often.”

Meanwhile, Swift will wrap up her time in Sweden by performing the third and last Eras Tour show in Stockholm on May 19. Post that the global icon will take off to perform in Lisbon, Portugal.

Swift will spend her entire summer performing at various cities in Europe before wrapping it up all in London in August. Swift will then head back to the continent of North America again performing at multiple places like Toronto, and Vancouver.

