Taylor Swift Performs THIS Sabrina Carpenter Hit During Eras Tour New Orleans Before Bringing Out Short N' Sweet Creator Onstage; Watch

Taylor Swift made an unforgettable statement when she declared that she would depart from her usual Eras Tour setlist her performance in New Orleans on Saturday. Appearing in an orange dress, the singer informed the audience of 65,000 people that instead of performing one of her own works, she would sing Espresso from her friend Sabrina Carpenter's hits.

While singing Espresso, she stopped to express her admiration for Carpenter and her work over the past few years. Taylor praised her friend, saying, "I love my friend, and I'm just so proud of Sabrina and the year she's had." However, the surprise didn't end there.

Now, to make this moment even more memorable, Swift took her phone and called Carpenter, saying that everybody in the stadium sang the song to the last word. Taylor brought Carpenter out on stage to perform with her moments after the Karma hitmaker sang a few lines of Espresso.

Swift said on the phone, "I sang a little bit of 'Espresso', and they said every word so loud. And I just wanted to say we all love you so much. What are you doing? Why aren't you here with us?" Upon hearing this, Carpenter, who was already in a hurry to the venue, was cheered up by the audience, who were still waiting for her to appear on the stage.

A moment later, Carpenter came out dressed in a white dress and performed an acoustic version of Espresso alongside Swift, who provided the harmonies.

Fans, of course, went gaga online, watching the two music icons perform their hits together. One X user wrote, "Taylor singing espresso then calling Sabrina to invite her on stage I AM SICK TAYBRINA NATION WAKE UP"

The performance concluded with a breathtaking triple mashup that started with Is It Over Now? from the album 1989 (Taylor's Version) and adorned with Sabrina Carpenter’s Please, Please, Please from her new hit album Short n' Sweet.

Towards the conclusion of the show, Swift applauded Carpenter's unexpected visit. After Carpenter completed a bow and walked off stage, Swift asked the audience members to loudly cheer for her.

Taylor Swift progressed with the show by relocating to the piano and performing her greatest hits. With one last performance left in New Orleans, the Eras Tour is scheduled to finish in Vancouver, Canada, on 8th December 2023.

