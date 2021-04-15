Taylor Swift personally thanks a nurse for serving on the front lines; Sends moving handwritten note & merch

Taylor Swift recently sent a very special package to a nurse serving on the front lines during the pandemic, scroll down to see what Taylor wrote to her.

Taylor Swift recently made a frontline worker’s day so much better! Yesterday, we found out that the musician sent a flight nurse and self-proclaimed Swiftie a special package at her work. Britta Thomason showed off the handwritten note and a box of special merchandise straight from Taylor Swift on social media to share her excitement with her fellow Swifties. Sharing photos of the note and a video of herself opening the box on Facebook, Thomason expressed her excitement as she opened a package from her favourite artist.

"Don't mind me...I'll be crying the rest of the day," Thomason wrote, saying she never expected to be a fan lucky enough to receive a gift like this one. "I can't read it because I'm gonna cry," she said as she saw Swift's note as she trembled. "I'm dying! Oh my god. Look at all this stuff"! Tucked inside the box filled with merchandise from sweaters and shirts to water bottles and guitar picks was a note written by Swift, 31, thanking the flight nurse for her service amid the ongoing pandemic.

"Dear Britta, I wanted to write to you and personally thank you for serving on the front lines of this pandemic and for being brave enough to put yourself in danger to help others," Swift wrote. "I am so inspired by your passion for helping and caring for your patients and I was so touched that you mentioned liking my music recently!" "I've sent you some cosy clothes for when you're off duty," she added. "I'll be thinking about you, and forever grateful! Love, Taylor."

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Selena Gomez to Taylor Swift: When celebs showed us how to pull off SNAKESKIN with total ease

Share your comment ×