Taylor Swift playfully imitates Travis Kelce alongside Blake Lively, and fans can't get enough

Taylor Swift,33, was seen in a playful and flirty moment during a Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets. She was chatting with her friend Blake Lively in the stands when she pointed towards Travis Kelce, the Chiefs' tight end. Taylor was caught on camera commenting while looking at Trvis Kelce.

Taylor Swift imitated Travis Kelce

In the video, Taylor, was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, bedazzled Daisy Dukes, high-heeled boots and a bold red lip. She was seen saying to Blake, “Look at him,” and she imitated how Kelce celebrated with his teammates after their win. In the midst of her playful imitation, she accidentally hit her friend Ashley Avignone on the forehead. Blake Lively giggled in response, and the quick clip became a hit on social media.

Fans couldn't help but notice Taylor's admiration for Travis Kelce. One fan on Instagram wrote, ""Look at him" and then insert some punching and flexing gestures. She's so into him," while another added, "She’s soooooo into this man and who can blame her 🥵," while a third one chimed in, "“Look at him” she is smitten as a kitten (cat and red heart emoji)."

People were also excited about Taylor Swift's friendship with Blake Lively, referencing the Gossip Girl character Serena Van Der Woodson with comments like, "Spotted… Serena Van Der Woodson and Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game …xoxo." Taylor's friend Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's husband, was also present in the suite, along with Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, and more of Taylor's friends.

Taylor Swift even spent time with Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, during her time at the game. They had a night out with friends in New York City and enjoyed a meal at Emilio's Ballato in Soho. Travis Kelce, on the other hand, was not with them at that time, but he was later spotted leaving Taylor's apartment wearing a tee that humorously said, "I’m not doing s—t today."

Taylor and Travis's relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce left the game separately. This marked the second time Taylor had supported Kelce, with her first appearance at a Chicago Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri. After that game, they even attended an afterparty together with Kelce's family and friends. Sources revealed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in the early stages of their romance and are "having fun." Their relationship seems to be off to an exciting start, and fans can't help but root for this unexpected couple.

