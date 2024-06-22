Taylor Swift Poses For Adorable SELFIE With Prince William And Kids At Her London Leg Of Eras Tour Concert

The Prince of Wales, with his kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attended the Eras Tour concert of Taylor Swift as the pop icon performed in London’s Wembley Park. The royals not only joined the crowd in shaking a leg on Swift's songs but also got a picture with the Grammy-winning musician. Travis Kelce joined in, too.

The official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted the picture where the three royals shared a laugh with Swift while also posing for a selfie. Taylor posted a picture, too.

Prince Willam attends Eras Tour with his kids

The Prince of Wales and his two kids watched Taylor Swift perform live on her London leg of the Eras Tour. The royals joined the crowd at Wembley, where they were believed to be dancing to Swift’s song, Shake It Off. While Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their dad at the concert, Prince Louis seemed absent from the event.

The royal guards had previously welcomed the pop icon into London by playing Shake It Off in front of Buckingham Palace. Putting up the video of the band playing the Swift song, the palace captioned, "Can’t stop, won’t stop.”

Prince William and Taylor Swift last met each other in 2013, when the singer took over the stage for a charity event held at Kensington Palace. Swift then joined Jon Bon Jovi to play the rendition of Livin’ on a Prayer.

As the prince enjoyed the evening with his kids, Kate Middleton stayed home with her youngest son amidst her ongoing cancer treatments.

Taylor Swift poses with the royals

Swift shared an adorable selfie of herself alongside the royal family members. Wishing Prince William a joyful birthday, the Fortnight singer put up a caption that read, “Happy Bday, M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.” Meanwhile, the official page of the Royals of Wales also shared the photo and claimed that the kids and the Duke of Cambridge had a “great evening.”

Travis Kelce, too, joined the group picture, all smiles as he posed with the members of the British royal family.

