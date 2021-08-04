Taylor Swift PRAISES Olympic gymnast Simone Biles' resilience; Says 'We all learned from you'

After US gymnast Simone Biles returned to Tokyo Olympics 2021 to compete for the beam final after withdrawing from the competition following vault, the first event, her comeback received a special promo featuring Taylor Swift as narrator. While Biles tweeted saying it was an emotional moment for her to have Swift's support, the singer later responded to the gymnast calling her an inspiration and wrote, "We all learned from you" as Biles bagged a bronze medal in the Olympic women’s balance beam final. This inspiring exchange between the two immensely talented women is being hailed by netizens.

After Biles confessed her love for Swift as the Grammy Award-winning singer narrated an Olympic promo for her, the Willow singer was quick to respond to the 24-year-old gymnast lauding her resilience. Swift took to Twitter and wrote, "I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you."

Check out Taylor Swift's tweet for Simone Biles here:

I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you. https://t.co/VQxyeEf0mJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2021

In the promo narrated by Swift, the singer talks about Biles' decision to prioritize her mental health and says, "Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents. Her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that had long been her signature. But don’t you see? It still is. She’s perfectly human."

Biles' decision to withdraw from the competition had met with an uproar online though several sports personalities showed their support for her including Naomi Osaka, Michael Phelps among others.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra thanks Olympian Simone Biles for her courage & strength: You are truly the GOAT