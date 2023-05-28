Taylor Swift premieres Karma ft Ice Spice music video at New Jersey Eras Tour show; See PICS

Taylor Swift’s new version of Karma featuring Ice Spice is finally out.

The new music video had its world premiere during the second night of Swift’s Eras Tour show in New Jersey. Moreover, Ice Spice also made a surprise appearance during the concert and performed the hit track with Taylor. And now, a few hours back, the 33-year-old Grammy-winning singer took to her Instagram space, and treated her millions of fans and followers to glimpses from last night’s show.

Taylor Swift posts new PICS with Ice Spice and her team at Eras Tour

In the photos shared by the AntiHero hitmaker, one can see her on stage with Ice Spice, while confetti falls on them. In another photo, we see Taylor and her team sitting on the stage as they watch the newly-released music video. In yet another snapshot, Swift is seen performing with her dear friend and longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Along with the photos, Taylor also wrote a heartfelt caption for the post, expressing her feelings for Ice Spice, Jack Antonoff, and the crowd.

“Last night in Jersey was (slew of emojis) !!! The way the whole stadium screamed when Ice literally popped up unannounced (laughing emoji) - Getting to world premiere the Karma music video I directed with my dancers who were in it - Playing Getaway Car with Jack and hearing everyone shout the lyrics - I love you @icespice I love you @jackantonoff I love you all in that crazy crowd last night - can’t wait to get back out there tonight.” Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s Midnights (Til Dawn edition) has different songs on physical and digital copies

Taylor Swift recently announced the Midnights (Til Dawn edition) deluxe album which will have a couple of new songs including the Karma track with Ice Spice. The digital and physical editions of the Midnights deluxe album will each have a format-exclusive track. In case of the digital release, a track called Hits Different will be available. It should be noted that this song was previously only available on the Target version of Midnights. On the other hand, the physical edition will have a never-heard-before ‘vault’ track titled You’re Losing Me. Given the recent revelations and developments about Swift’s personal life and her breakup with Joe Alwyn, fans will undoubtedly be curious about what this new song encapsulates.

