Taylor Swift proudly joins GLAAD's campaign urging US Senators to pass the Equality Act amid Pride Month

Taylor Swift took to Twitter to voice her support for GLAAD's Summer Of Equality Initiative and sent her love and gratitude to LGBTQIA activists.

Taylor Swift decided to honour Pride Month by joining GLAAD's Summer of Equality initiative and recently took to Twitter to voice her support for the same. On June 1, the singer shared a heartfelt message where she showed her love and support for the LGBTQIA community and also spoke about joining GLAAD's campaign to urge US Senators to pass the Equality Act.

According to Just Jared, the Summer of Equality petition asks for amending the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing, public accommodations, education, federally funded programs and more. GLAAD will be educating Americans about the need for this legislation throughout the summer.

Sharing a tweet on her support to the campaign, Swift wrote, "I want to take a moment to thank the courageous activists, advocates and allies for their dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred. And as always, today I’m sending my respect and love to those bravely living out their truth even when the world we live in still makes that so hard to do."

She further added that she "proudly" joins GLAAD in support of the Equality Act. Taylor also further in the message, wished her fans for Pride Month which is celebrated in June every year.

This is not the first time that Swift has come in support of the LGBTQIA community. She had previously also shared a Change.org petition that called for people to sign in order to urge senators to pass the Equality Act.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift to make her acting return alongside Christian Bale and Margot Robbie in David O. Russell's movie

Share your comment ×