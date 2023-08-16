Taylor Swift Psychology will now be offered at Arizona State University; DEETS Inside

Just when we thought that Taylor Swift's breakups were the weirdest things about her, there has come up another thing that the internet cannot seem to wrap its head around. With the singer releasing the 1989 Taylor's Version album this week, she has managed to make it to the Billboard 2023 once again. However, this piece of news has nothing to do with her albums or her music. The news broke from the State of Arizona that the university will now offer a new subject based on Taylor. Here's everything to know about what the entire matter is about.

Taylor Swift Psychology- A new subject brewing

Arizona State University recently announced that they are planning to commence a subject in psychology major very soon. This will be the Psychology of Taylor Swift. Well, the only piece of information about the course is its title. Apart from that, the details and topics of this are not listed in the course. It seems that the fandom around Taylor and her popularity might be the central topic of the course. In addition, there will also be a lesson on her songs and how most of them are based on past relationships. This section will be updated with the relevant information about the course.

Taylor Swift's 1989 Taylor's Version Breaks records

After announcing the 1989 album, Taylor's song Blank Space is ranking once again on Billboard. With this, the songstress has become the only artist on the planet to have been on the chart 50 times in a row. This certainly is a big achievement for the singer. With this, the only album that waits is the titular 'Taylor Swift' album that she is yet to release. Rumor has it that she is saving the best for the last. Thus, by the end of her tour, she will release the album and do a couple of shows with those songs.

As of the time of writing, Taylor or anyone from her team has not mentioned the release of the next album. Thus, it is time for fans to cherish and enjoy the 1989 songs. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

