Taylor Swift RAVES about The Batman, gives a special shoutout to Zoe Kravitz for her Catwoman performance

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and more released in theatres on March 4 and while the audience and critics have been raving about it, the film has also bagged a celebrity fan. Taylor Swift took to Instagram to drop a story that saw her at a screening for the film and she seemed mighty impressed by it as she called it phenomenal.

Taylor Swift officially declared herself to be a fan of Zoe Kravitz as she shared in her Instagram story, a screengrab of the actress' scene from The Batman. Posting the same, the Grammy Award-winning singer couldn't stop raving about Kravitz's performance as Selina Kyle ala Catwoman in the film and also praised the Matt Reeves directorial.

Tagging Kravitz in her post, Taylor wrote, "@zoeisabellakravitz is the cat woman of dreams." Further revealing how she found the film, the singer added, "The Batman was phenomenal!!!"

Check out Taylor Swift's post here:

The film also stars Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader alongside Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The Batman has been directed by Matt Reeves and follows a different approach compared to most superhero films and particularly the Dark Knight ones by giving it a detective story spin.

The Batman follows Pattinson's caped crusader in his second year as the Gotham vigilante and chronicles his work to resolve a case involving a serial killer in the city who leaves riddles for the superhero. While it hasn't been confirmed if the film will receive a sequel, fans are hoping to see Pattinson return again after watching his performance.

