Taylor Swift REACTS to scoring SIX Grammy Nominations; Says ‘ask us how our days been’ on Instagram

Taylor Swift recently celebrated her Grammy nominations with her team! The 30-year-old singer shared how she connected with her team by video calls and Facetime to celebrate their six nominations at the upcoming 2021 Grammys. “ask us how our days been,” Taylor captioned the cute photo as everyone had their mouths open in excitement about the recognition.

If you missed the full list of Grammy nominees that was released last night, Taylor picked up quite a few for her album, folklore. The album is up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, while her lead single, Cardigan was nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Taylor was also recognized in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her team up with Bon Iver on Exile. Her song that she wrote with Andrew Lloyd Webber for the Cats movie, Beautiful Ghosts was also nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

If you didn’t know, this has been a big week for Taylor as she also won an AMA this week. Taylor Swift won three awards at the 2020 American Music Awards, but she had a good reason for not being there in person! The 30-year-old entertainer gave a virtual acceptance speech for Artist of the Year during the event on Sunday (November 22) and she revealed she was speaking from the recording studio. “The reason I’m not there tonight is because I’m re-recording all of my old music,” Taylor told fans. She’s even in the studio where she previously recorded the music!

Taylor won the awards for Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock, and Favorite Music Video for Cardigan. If you’re curious why Taylor is re-recording her old music, it’s because of the recent drama that went down between Scooter Braun and the pop singer. In shocking developments, her master recordings of her first six albums were sold to Scooter Braun and then just this week, sold to a private investment fund by him (without Taylor’s knowledge).

