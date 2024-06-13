Taylor Swift REACTS to Ex Matty Healy’s Engagement to Gabbriette Bechtel: Report

Taylor Swift may be dwelling in a lover's paradise at the moment with her newest relationship with Travis Kelce. But a source exclusively tells Life & Style that the pop star is shocked by her ex-boyfriend Matty Healy’s engagement to fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel.

“Taylor wasn’t surprised to hear that Matty was seriously dating someone; I mean, so was she, but she was shocked to learn that he was already engaged,” the source added.

Although Tylor Swift has moved on with her new boyfriend after getting the news, Swift wondered if Bechtel was really into him. Matty was first spotted with Gabbriette in September 2023 and Bechtel announced her engagement with Matty via Instagram Stories on June 11, 2024.

A little throwback to Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s relationship

When Taylor Swift released her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, earlier this month, one of the biggest surprises was how many of the songs appeared to be about her former lover, Matty Healy.

Swift and Healy publicly dated throughout May 2023, with news of their relationship going public less than one month after it was reported that Taylor had split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn. Matty Healy and Swift got together in April 2023 after she and Joe broke up, but reportedly ended things for good less than two months later.

Meanwhile, in the album TTPD, Taylor’s music also appears to confirm the long-running assumption that she and Matty were privately involved in an on-again-off-again situation of sorts for almost a decade. However, Matty has denied the fact that he and Taylor had ever dated.

Advertisement

Matty Healy wasn't ready for anything long-term while he dated Taylor Swift

Sources claim that although Matty Healy proposed to his lady love after ​less than one year of dating, he wasn't the serious type of boyfriend when he dated the pop icon.

“[Taylor] wonders why he was able to change for [Gabriette]. That part stings a little. I guess it’s a girl thing, always analyzing exes and why past relationships didn’t work out, which is something Taylor is famous for doing,” the source admits. “But don’t get me wrong, she wouldn’t go back in time for all the money in the world. She’s in love with Travis and hopes Matty has found happiness too,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, just wrapped up her final show in Edinburgh on Sunday, June 9, at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium.